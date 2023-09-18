He broke into the Carrefour in Assago killing a cashier: 20 years asked

The Milan Prosecutor’s Office requested 20 years of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for Andrea Tombolinithe 46-year-old who on October 27, 2022 broke into the Carrefour of Assago, stabbing several people and causing the death of a cashier. The man, suffering from mental problems, had been stopped by the former Inter footballer, Massimo Tarantino. The psychiatric report, discussed during the investigations coordinated by the prosecutor Paolo Storari before the investigating judge Patricia Nobile, had ruled out mental defect. The man is charged with murder, double attempted murder and injury. The gup Silvia Perrucci did not grant generic mitigating circumstances. “I’m sorry, I don’t know what came over me”, the man told the judge during the abbreviated trial.

Subscribe to the newsletter

