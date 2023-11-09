Peter Fajardoformer boss of Ducelia Echevarría, used his social networks to break your silence, after the now host of ‘Préndete’ confessed that the producer of ‘EEG’ threw her out of a party and minimized her, so she will take legal action against him. Versus Magaly MedinaDucelia also ‘cast’ his companions as ‘sobs’ and stated that Rosángela Espinoza He begged Peter to return to the reality competition.

What did Peter Fajardo say after Ducelia Echevarría’s accusations?

He producer Peter Fajardo left more than one speechless with an Instagram story. He shared a post about his zodiac sign, Virgo, where he read: “You would love to give your shoes to those people who criticize you in such a bad way. Only in this way could we see if they could really lead the pace of life that you lead, More than one person would throw in the towel right away,” to which Fajardo wrote: “Only God knows everything it has cost me and it continues to be difficult for me to carry and fight every day (for) something that I have been passionate about since I was a child, my work.”

This is the mysterious message from Peter Fajardo. Photo: Instagram

Why will Ducelia Echevarría denounce Peter Fajardo?

In the same interview that the model had with the ‘Magpie‘, he announced that will denounce toPeter Fajardofor humiliating her in a meeting. “They throw me out of the party, I heard a ‘get out’.When the fight between the friend and Francesco begins is when the producer begins to raise his voice and that is when Francesco begins to say degrading things to me like:‘Why do they invite these poor people to the party?‘”, revealed.

Along the same lines he stated: “With my lawyer I am going to takelegal mattersAlthough it is true that it is not an attack, it is a fault and you can sue for the fault. (…) Because of spoiled behavior, because they have humiliated me, they have told meugly wordsin which I have felt bad,denigrated as a woman”.

What happened between Peter Fajardo and Raúl Carpena?

For Duceliathe friction with the producer would have its origin in an alleged closeness with Raúl Carpena, with whom she had a short romance. “Wasn’t she with one of your boyfriends?” asks the ‘Magpie’ and she laughs and affirms: “I’m not saying that, my colleagues around me are saying it. When I decide to break up with the young man, with the boy Raúl (Carpena), I realize. They call me and say: ‘Duceliadohow did you not realize the whole situation with the producer?’, and the truth is that I am not a spy.” However, she claimed that he has no proof of the alleged affair.

