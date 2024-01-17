Beautiful soul She was denounced by Ayleen Flores, a former member of the group, for alleged arbitrary dismissal. According to the young woman, the businessman Nilver Huárac He fired her after she became ill, so he did not hesitate to file a complaint against her. The Republic sought Huárac's defense and this is what he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Alma Bella singer denounces that she was fired for being sick: “They threatened us”

What happened to Alma Bella?

The melodious voice of Ayleen Flores was affected after becoming infected COVID-19, as he pointed out; However, and despite showing clear symptoms of being sick, he claims that both she and another classmate were forced to attend rehearsals for an event for the Lima Anniversary. “PI told them that they were going to make me rest for at least a week because of how sick I was so I could recover.“he said in a TikTok video.

Unfortunately, and after being forced to practice—since she claims that if she didn't, she would be deducted—her situation worsened, so Huárac called her to fire her. “The matter is complicated because it threatened our health, especially with a person who was already sick without any health measures. There is arbitrariness in the dismissal because as soon as he hung up the call, they eliminated me from the group. (…) If they remove you from an official WhatsApp group it's because they already fired you. I thought well, I wrote to him and he never regretted it.There is no reason that warrants my dismissal,“It's arbitrary, I deserve compensation.”noted the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Janet Barboza and Nilver Huárac separate, but still live in the same house?

What did Nilver Huárac say when denouncing Alma Bella?

In search of statements from the owner of the group, La República went to meet him, but he preferred not to comment on the subject. “I have nothing to talk about. I'm not going to talk anything. Today I can't speak anything. That's what the authorities are going to see. My lawyers are watching“, said.

#broke #silence #Nilver #Huárac #responds #complaint #member #Alma #Bella