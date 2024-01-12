¡Dayanita returns to 'JB on ATV'! The charismatic actress smoothed things over with Jorge Benavides, who fired her from her program some time ago, so Ernesto Pimentel gave her a spot on 'El reventonazo de la Chola'. As a result of this, the acclaimed artist wrote a few lines of gratitude and recorded a fun sketch with the cast.

What did Dayanita say after returning to 'JB en ATV'?

The comic artist used her Instagram account to write a message regarding her return to the program hosted by Jorge Benavides: “'It's never too late to be who you want to be.' That is why this Saturday I return strongly to the program that is my second family and made me grow as an artist. Don't miss this Saturday the program 'JB en ATV' that will return there“, wrote.

Why did Dayanita leave 'JB en ATV'?

Without a doubt, she was one of the most representative faces of the comedy program, therefore, her absence resulted in discomfort for those who were used to seeing her every Saturday night. There was a lot of speculation about her exit. According to El Popular sources, Dayanita would have had constant lack of responsibility with the program'JB on ATV', reasons why he was not seen in several broadcasts of the program. This would have bothered Jorge Benavides, the program's producer as well.

The renowned 'JB' would have made the radical decision to fire Dayanita after the actress did not comply with the rehearsals for the show and recording the scenes of'JB on ATV'.

