On social networks there are tutorials, moments of suspense that leave everyone thinking, dedications, advice, but those people who show the motto is real also star in viral videos. “the good ones are more”well a low-income man surprised with a gesture of humility.

Every day as a sign that poverty continues to increase, it has become common to see people on the streets who can barely stand up, who live in extreme situations because they do not have a fixed roof, causing everyone to break their hearts. .

However, a boy, in order to make himself visible and do his bit, decided to let his cell phone fall in front of a man who has no economic support, who showed that we are all unique and unrepeatable, because seeing the action he took an action immediately, one that not everyone would do.

Despite the need he may have, the boy acted and did what he felt best, as demonstrated by a content creator identified as ‘@vertx.ae’, through the TikTok social network.

During the video, the influencer was seen walking down the street, while a man was sitting alone with a bottle of water next to him.

In the clip, it was seen that when the phone fell, the person living on the street, with difficulty walking, stood up to return it to the person who lost it.

However, when he did not reach the subject who allegedly dropped the technological device, he remained seated, but when he saw that it passed in front of him again, he immediately spoke to him.

The content creator, upon receiving the cell phone back, did a beautiful action, helped him, for which the man, seeing that he received money, faced with his need, did notor could not help but burst into tears.

Internet users moved by the clip, which already has 12 million views, pointed out, “poor thing, he had a bad foot on top of that”, “I would give him my house”, “sometimes I want us all to help”.