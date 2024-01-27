In the world of entertainment, where each production seeks to surpass the previous one, challenges and risks in filming are frequent. A recent example is the accident suffered by one of the actors of 'Masters of the Air' during the filming of the Apple TV+ series. While performing an intense action scene, the performer experienced an unforeseen event that resulted in a broken rib, demonstrating the commitment and intensity that actors often must assume in their roles.

Despite the mishap, the artist in question continued with the filming, demonstrating his professionalism and dedication to the project. 'Masters of the Air', a series that has gained the public's attention for its intriguing plot and high-caliber production, promises to be one of the most prominent on the streaming platform. Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer for 'Masters of the Air' HERE

Who broke their rib during the recording of 'Masters of the Air'?

Austin Butlerknown for his participation in several high-profile productions, faced an unexpected challenge during the filming of 'Masters of the Air'. While filming an aerial combat scene, designed to reflect the speed and movements of a plane in the middle of war, Butler suffered a broken rib.

“There was a fight scene and yes, my rib was broken. She hurt me and then I had to keep fighting. And it hurts for a long time because every time you breathe you feel your ribs. But it could have been worse,” the 32-year-old actor told Variety, adding that he spent up to eight hours straight on the gimbals (giant gyroscopes that imitate the movement of dodging a rocket at a high altitude).

“The opportunity and honor to play these men to whom we owe such a debt of gratitude; The privilege outweighed any discouraging outlook or anything“said Butler, who plays the leading role in the series, which takes place during World War II and is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller.

How was 'Masters of the Air' made?

The making of 'Masters of the Air' was marked by a detailed approach and high-quality production. Under the clinical eye of legendary figures such as Steven Spielberg and Tom Hankswho were part of the team of executive producers, the series seeks to recreate with precision and depth the experience of American bomber pilots during World War II.

The production made use of extensive research and visual resources to achieve a faithful and emotionally impactful representation of this historical period.

Austin Butler confirmed that he broke a rib while filming a scene for 'Masters of the Air'. Photo: Apple TV+

What is 'Masters of the Air' about?

'Masters of the Air' is a series that explores the lives and missions of United States Air Force bomber pilots during World War II. Based on the book by Donald L. Miller, the series delves into the challenges, battles and personal experiences of these soldiers in a context of war. With a script that weaves human drama with intense action, 'Masters of the Air' promises to be a moving and educational experience for viewers.

What is the cast of 'Masters of the Air'?