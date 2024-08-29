He Brings Her a Drink, But She Gets It From Another Man | VIDEO

A video capturing a possible family drama that unfolded during the US Open match between Frances Tiafoe and Aleksandar Kovacevic has gone viral on the web.

In the video, shared by the official account of the fourth and final Grand Slam tennis tournament, a man with two drinks in his hands can be seen reaching out to a woman in the stands.

Just as he is about to offer her the glass, however, another man beats him to it and offers the woman in question a drink.

This is cinema. pic.twitter.com/gU3anzQtdM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

“This is cinema” is written in the caption of the video. It is not clear whether the woman was actually the companion of the man who was bringing her drinks, but the video nevertheless garnered dozens of comments and quickly went viral on the web.

What struck users most was the man’s reaction, as he stood there dejected with two glasses in his hand. “Here you can see the moment his heart breaks,” one user commented ironically.