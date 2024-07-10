A seemingly casual decision to purchase a Mega Millions ticket at a 7-Eleven store in NashvilleTennessee, turned an anonymous player into a millionaire overnightThis incredible stroke of luck occurred after the drawing on Friday, July 5, when the winning ticket matched all five white balls: 6, 15, 32, 54 and 67. The prize awarded was US$1,000,000.

According to data from the Mega Millions website, the winning ticket was sold specifically in a establishment located at 3400 West End Avenue in Nashville. This place was Witness to the sale of a million-dollar ticket and you will also receive a prize for selling it.

Despite the victory that delighted everyone involved, it is important to clarify that The player did not win the game’s top prizewhich is estimated to have been US$162,000,000as he did not match the required Mega Ball number, which in this draw was number four.

According to information reproduced by the media The SunThe July 5 drawing also left two other players with prizes of US$1,000,000 each. These lucky ones were in Massachusetts and Montanawhich made it clear that Luck can strike anywhere in the United States.

The Mega Millions jackpot for the next draw, scheduled for July 12, is estimated at an impressive sum of US$203,000,000. This raffle attracts Players from all over the country who seek to fulfill the dream of changing their lives radically with a single lottery ticket.

Notice for Mega Millions players in the United States



For Mega Millions enthusiasts, Please check your tickets carefully.The cited portal clarifies that there is still a significant prize unclaimed in California, which represents an opportunity for any lucky player.

In previous draws, Two people managed to guess the numbers of the grand prize in the December 8 drawing. One of these lucky winners has already claimed half of the prize, while the other still has the chance to claim his share.

The Mega Millions lottery is one of the most popular in the United States Photo:Screenshot

For those Powerball fans, there is also an opportunity in Delaware, where A $50,000 prize could expire if not claimed soonThis corresponds to a ticket that matched all five numbers drawn and the correct Powerball number.

Undoubtedly, The excitement and expectations in the lottery world attractcurrently, to players from all over the countrywith success stories that surprise more than one person.