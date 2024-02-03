A Walmart shopper shared her experience of being incorrectly charged for her purchases in a TikTok video that went viral. During the recording, she warned others about the importance of carefully checking receipts when leaving the store.

TikTok user Dorthy Sutton (@dorthycsutton), known for her shopping tips and warnings, revealed that he overpaid after purchasing groceries at a branch of the supermarket chain. In a video posted to her account, Dorthy claimed she was charged US$150 for bananas and, more worryingly, was billed for three cartons of eggs instead of two.

This incident caught their attention, as the user claimed to be very diligent while shopping in the store. “I've already learned a lesson from being overrated,” Sutton admitted. “People should make sure they get the correct amounts,” she emphasized, urging other shoppers to carefully check their receipts to avoid improper charges.

He pointed out the importance of reviewing the invoice after his incident at a Walmart in the United States

In another video, Sutton shared that he discovered the billing error after leaving Walmart. Thus, he highlighted the importance of verifying receipts outside the store, since, sometimes, errors can go unnoticed during the payment process.

In his story, Dorthy also highlights the importance of reviewing purchases with other retail stores to avoid incorrect charges. Many consumers, he notes, may overlook small errors on receipts, which could result in unwanted additional charges.

Even everyday purchases can result in financial surprises, in Dorthy's experience.

“The lesson here is that you should always check your receipts, even if you are in a hurry. Make sure you are receiving the right amount of products and that you are not being overpriced,” he advised his followers, in a post that went extremely viral within the platform.