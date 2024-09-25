According to the criteria of

The currency It was classified as ultra rare by specialistssince its value is 2,800 times more than its nominal value: 35 cents, costs US$1,000The piece will be auctioned at an auction house, so the advertised value is the initial one and could be worth a few dollars more.

Still The most curious is the history of this cointhat It was one of the few minted in 1981 as part of an experiment by the Royal Mint while trying to find a good denomination between the 10 and 50 pence coins. This coin is therefore exceptionally rare.

Auction house director Kimberly Day spoke to Business Insider and said: “There were a couple of other copies that were auctioned or sold in the past.but we are talking about a handful.” He added that finding such a coin is “very, very rare.”

A specialist revealed how much this coin costs Photo:iStock Share

What the man who got the million-dollar coin said

The man did not want to give his name, He only identified himself as “a man from central England with a lot of luck and a good eye for coins.”He revealed that he received it a few years ago, but that he decided to analyze it now, although he suspected that “it was something interesting.”

Then, called on people to check their homesassuring that: “there are many people who had these changes in their wallets and probably passed them on to someone else.” Finally, the specialist assured that with this story, Many other coins of this style will appear.