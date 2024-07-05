According to the criteria of
“A life hack: If you want to try products from Costco or Sam’s Club and you don’t have a membership, go to Instacart“she first expressed. Then, the TikToker added: “If you want to try Costco, or Sam’s Club products and you don’t have a membership, go to Instacart.”
The app mentioned by the TikToker is a popular grocery delivery and pickup service in the United States, and there you can find different stores. The woman then explained that she does not have a Costco membership because she considers it “a waste of money.” However, used the app to order his favorite ice cream from the Island Way brand, which is available at the aforementioned store.
To order, the tiktoker explained that only You must enter the application, choose your order, select continue and “Then you click ‘No thanks’ about the membership and that’s it.“.
Comments on the video about Costco in the United States
It didn’t take long for the images published by the young woman to become popular through Tik Tok, which In one month they added more than 900,000 viewsand its impact generated different reactions from users. “This has to go viral, thanks for letting us know,” commented one person.
While some users were grateful for the “life hack” the young woman shared, others claimed it was useless. “It’s on Instacart but the fee is almost double the cost of the card,” wrote one user. Another shared his own advice for users: “Instacart’s surcharge is very expensive, Simply buy the $60 membership and split it with a friendor look on Groupon, they occasionally have a deal on membership.”
