A woman who has a special talent for discovering discounts on products and buying items at a low cost shared on social media a video in which he explains How to shop at the famous supermarket chain Costco without paying the US$50 annual membership fee.

According to the criteria of

In the diverse and extensive world of social networks there is room for all types of videos and, among them, those that are useful through advice classified as “life hacks“. With this same title, the woman behind the @tiffjessup account on Tik Tok characterized one of her latest videos, in which she shared How he managed to buy products at Costco without a membership.

“A life hack: If you want to try products from Costco or Sam’s Club and you don’t have a membership, go to Instacart“she first expressed. Then, the TikToker added: “If you want to try Costco, or Sam’s Club products and you don’t have a membership, go to Instacart.”

The app mentioned by the TikToker is a popular grocery delivery and pickup service in the United States, and there you can find different stores. The woman then explained that she does not have a Costco membership because she considers it “a waste of money.” However, used the app to order his favorite ice cream from the Island Way brand, which is available at the aforementioned store.

To order, the tiktoker explained that only You must enter the application, choose your order, select continue and “Then you click ‘No thanks’ about the membership and that’s it.“.

Comments on the video about Costco in the United States

It didn’t take long for the images published by the young woman to become popular through Tik Tok, which In one month they added more than 900,000 viewsand its impact generated different reactions from users. “This has to go viral, thanks for letting us know,” commented one person.

While some users were grateful for the “life hack” the young woman shared, others claimed it was useless. “It’s on Instacart but the fee is almost double the cost of the card,” wrote one user. Another shared his own advice for users: “Instacart’s surcharge is very expensive, Simply buy the $60 membership and split it with a friendor look on Groupon, they occasionally have a deal on membership.”