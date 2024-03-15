Find treasures in thrift stores has become a challenge that many are willing to take, because if you have enough patience and a little luck, you will probably succeed. Find rare, high quality and even designer pieces at a very low price. This recently happened to a woman who is dedicated to buying and reselling clothing and accessories in United States.

This is TikTok user Ashley @restyledbyash, who during a common search she found a pair of clothes that left her speechless. The young woman was in a branch of the Goodwill chain when a pair of baby overalls caught attention for their colorful and floral print, as the newspaper reported. The Sun.

Upon observing them in more detail, he noticed that the second-hand clothes were in very good condition and, in addition, they still had the tags. It was at that moment that he realized that It was a pair of garments from the American children's clothing company OshKosh B'Gosh.which is distinguished by its breastplates.

The enormous profit that the woman made thanks to a second-hand store in the United States



Through the video published on her account, the woman explained that it did not take her long to decide to buy the clothes, which I can find out were pieces from collections from the 90s and They were offered for only $US1.31 each. It was only when he got home that he discovered the true value of his purchase.

According to the TikTok video, after seeing some similar pieces on the internet in resale of the Baby B'gosh brand with a cost of up to $US299, Ashley decided to offer them on an app where she got an offer for $US199. She gladly accepted, so she made a very good profit on the transaction.