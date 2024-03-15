This is TikTok user Ashley @restyledbyash, who during a common search she found a pair of clothes that left her speechless. The young woman was in a branch of the Goodwill chain when a pair of baby overalls caught attention for their colorful and floral print, as the newspaper reported. The Sun.
The enormous profit that the woman made thanks to a second-hand store in the United States
Through the video published on her account, the woman explained that it did not take her long to decide to buy the clothes, which I can find out were pieces from collections from the 90s and They were offered for only $US1.31 each. It was only when he got home that he discovered the true value of his purchase.
According to the TikTok video, after seeing some similar pieces on the internet in resale of the Baby B'gosh brand with a cost of up to $US299, Ashley decided to offer them on an app where she got an offer for $US199. She gladly accepted, so she made a very good profit on the transaction.
