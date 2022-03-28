Mexico.- AMLO attacked Loret de Mola using a false tweetwhich seeks to exhibit the journalist announcing that the price of the Mexican peso was going to depreciate against the US dollar by 2021.

At the morning conference on March 28, 2022, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched himself against Carlos Loret de Molaassuming that the Mexican peso had appreciated in a way it hadn’t in 20 years or more.

“Instead of being devalued, it has been strengthened, it has appreciatedwe had years in which that didn’t happen, there were always devaluations, depreciations, so in the campaign against us, we still hadn’t taken office and they were already predicting that the dollar would go to 35 pesos and ended the week at 20, that is one of the most stable currencies in the world, but it is like this, without devaluing, as it has not been seen in 20 years or more”, he declared. AMLO on the Mexican peso against the dollar.

Later, he asked the staff to present him the Tweet by Carlos Loret de Mola where this supposedly says that the Mexican peso was going to depreciate with AMLO’s swearing-in as president, since this publication was allegedly made in June 2018.

“Take note today, June 17, 2018, the dollar is at $22, in December that @Lópezobrador_ enters the presidency it will be at $25 and most likely by 2021 it will be at $35. For now, I am already buying my little dollars. #warned “said the fake tweet by Loret de Mola about the depreciation of the peso against the dollar.

However, in May 2021, the agency AP published that the tweet in question was false, that no information had been found on networks or media that would make it possible to ensure that it was a real statement by the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola. He adds that the tweet was denied by the attacked himself.

“Mexican journalist did not tweet about the value of the dollar with AMLO”, is the name of the note published by AP to confirm that the tweet was false.

Despite this, almost a year after it was clarified that the tweet was falseboth President López Obrador and his team, exposed it again at the Mañanera conference, to exhibit the supposed bad omen of the journalist Loret de Mola.

“Economist Loret de Mola, precisely when the airport thing, because everyone or their companies were involved, in the Texcoco airport business, then we said, a query goes and not the Texcoco airport, that was what the people decided, they They got very angry from then on, well, with Loret we had differences for a long time and with others, “he said. AMLO on Loret de Mola.

It should be noted that in the last year, according to the information that Google shows when searching for “dollar to peso”, it is recorded that the Mexican peso has oscillated between $19.76 and $21.91 per dollar. In addition, the dollar woke up to 20.0815 Mexican pesos on the same day that AMLO attacked Loret de Mola

“He did not buy dollars, he bought apartments, but there is another one from Chumel Torres, also another from an economist,” he added. AMLO in his attack against Loret de Mola.

Finally, AMLO also exhibited Chumel Torres for ensuring that dollars should be bought, after the departure of the first secretary of the Treasury that the Mexican president had, Carlos Manuel Urzúa Macías.