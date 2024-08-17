The next time you come across an old piece of furniture at a garage sale, keep your eyes peeled, You could be looking at a treasure if you spend a little time and know how to value quality. As one woman made clear in a YouTube video.

From her account thefurnituredoctor, a young woman who is dedicated to the restoration of old furniture, shared that He paid $5 for an old, dirty chair he found on Facebook Marketplacean investment that paid off.

According to his post, the chair was in very bad condition, he even said that cleaning it was disgusting. But When he finally got it back to good as new, he was shocked to realize what its real value was.

He said that, From the moment he saw it, he sensed that he had a real gem before him and that the chair only needed a deep cleaning.. So as soon as he had it in his possession he got to work and began to restore the piece of furniture.

Excited, she wrote in her post: “My crazy garage sale find. I can’t believe I found this $1,000 chair for $5.” That is to say, he bought an item worth more than $4,035,200 for $20,176 Colombian pesos.

But Before confirming his good luck, he had to go through a long process to clean the upholstery, He then polished the chrome legs which he said made the chair look instantly new.

Although he considers could sell the chair for a good amount, he decided to keep it Well, he thinks, it fits perfectly in his office.

The dirty chair that turned out to be a treasure

The woman known on social media as the furniture doctor, shared that while browsing Facebook Marketplace she came across the chair that, he thought, was an Eero Saarinen produced by Knoll.

Eero Saarinen was a prominent Finnish architect and industrial designer whose ideas were brought to life by the furniture company Knoll in the 1940s and still today, His furniture is highly valued by collectors.

The content creator was very lucky because, indeed, When he checked the chair he noticed that there was a small stamp on the bottom that said Knoll. “My suspicions were confirmed. I had found a jewel, but it was very dirty.”