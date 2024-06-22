For many, decorating their home with second-hand objects may not be the best idea, either because they prefer brand new items or because they consider that it could bring bad energy to their environment. But after reading this story you will realize that it is possible to find true relics.

Anna Lee Dozier went to a second-hand store in Maryland and decided to buy a vase that caught her attention because of its special design. She didn’t imagine that It would be an object of incalculable value.

According to what he told the media CBS News, when he saw the vase he thought it was something old, but no more than 20 or 30 years old. He figured it was simply some kind of artistic representation of a pre-Hispanic design, so He decided to take it home by paying only US$3.99.

When he returned to Washington, his place of residence, he decided to investigate a little more about the object he had purchased and realized that It was indeed an old vase. But not 30 years, but about 2,000.

The Washington woman who discovered she had bought a Mayan vase

Anna Lee Dozier did not find out about the relic she had obtained in Maryland until He took a trip to Mexico and visited the Museum of Anthropology and History. As he toured the grounds he realized that the design on the purchased vase had many similarities to the ancient Mayan objects on display.

The resemblance was such that he decided to approach a museum worker and asked him What would you have to do in case you had something that you thought might belong to that culture. The response he received was that he should return to the United States and contact the Mexican embassy for an evaluation. What her wife decided to do.

He said that as part of the process he shared photographs and videos with the embassy so that they would let him know the true origin of his vase. Thus they confirmed that it was an object from the Mayan culture. The researchers stated that It is a ceremonial urn that belonged to said pre-Hispanic culture and dates back to the years between 200 and 800 AD.

The woman said she was very surprised and excited to know that she had such a historical object in her house. However, He also felt a lot of stress because he wanted to return it immediately, especially considering that he has three small children and felt that at any moment the 2,000-year-old vase would end up broken.

What happened to the Mayan vase found in a second-hand store in the United States?

When Mayan culture experts confirmed that it was indeed a relic, They carried out the entire process for Dozier to send her back to Mexico.

A valuable witness of our Mayan history returns home 🇲🇽#Mexico. Thanks to the generosity of Anne Lee Dozier, an American citizen, we recovered a classical vessel, dated between 200 and 800 AD. This historical gem will be reintegrated into the collection of the @INAHmx for… pic.twitter.com/ySsF1vCU5k — Esteban Moctezuma Barragán (@emoctezumab) June 18, 2024

The situation was so unusual and important that a ceremony was even held at the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Washington where the Mexican ambassador, Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, He expressed his deep gratitude to the woman for having recognized the importance of the country’s history and culture.