If you usually buy countless items online, including clothingyou will be interested in knowing the case of a man who ordered a Calvin Klein shirt and received a piece of clothing retail. This was what the man said about his unpleasant experience.

Buying and selling clothes online is very popular, since it is practical and delivery times are usually affordable. The problem is that, although not in the majority of cases, mistakes or fraud often occur with this business model, for example, the man who paid for a Calvin Klein polo shirt and received a Primark brand garment.

The newspaper The Mirror stated that andThe man identified as Jason Bush paid £40 (approximately US$43) for a polo shirt he bought through the online sales site Next, which has shipments to different parts of the world. And when he received it, everything seemed fine, since the package and the labels of the garment correspond with the fashion house, until he discovered that The garment was actually from the Primark brand, so he called customer service to demand the change.

After communicating, they informed him that they would send him the correct garment, but when he sent it he received exactly the same thing, another Primark brand shirt. In this regard, Jason from Maltby, Rotherham, told The Sun: “The shirt arrived the next day, very well packaged as it should have been, until I looked at it and saw the word 'Primark'.

A Calvin Klein polo shirt costs approximately $US 87 in their official online store.

At the end of the story, on the fourth attempt, Jason Bush received the Calvin Klein garmentthe problem is that The Sun claims that this happened until January and the shirt was a Christmas gift for his son.