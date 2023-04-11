It happened in Australia on New Year’s Eve 2022. To date the man has not yet fully recovered and it is not said he will.

Blow your nose and be paralyzed. It happened to a 43-year-old Australian man last December. The story was told by his wife. It was the evening of New Year 2022 when Bronner went to the bathroom. At one point the wife heard a loud thud.

Once she went she found her husband lands unconscious. According to her, the man passed out after blowing his nose and falling off him, he hit his head violently against the shower bench.

Bronner was rushed to the hospital where he underwent 6-hour surgery. The diagnosis was neck dislocation involving the spine and spinal cord injury. For doctors to understand the extent of the damage, it was necessary to wait for tests following the intervention.

The woman said she suffered a lot in that period and her husband was forced to spend months in hospital. “The emotional and mental stress caused was so severe that I could not go about business at all” – he said since the couple ran a warehouse with the sale of third-party products.

Also the sister of Bronner she tried to help out around the house and with the couple’s children. “I was so mentally strained that I struggled to take care of my children as well as possible. Luckily Felicity came to do a lot of housework and help with the kids.”

To date, the man has yet to recover fully but doctors believe it is unlikely that he will regain 100% mobility. And to think that the man predicted that something terrible would happen to him.

“I’ll never forget it, he said he felt something bad was coming. Now I look back and it gives me chills”- confessed the woman who is now dedicating herself a lot to work to carry on the family without consequences.