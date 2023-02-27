Autopsy ordered on the body of Edoardo Zattin, the 18-year-old who died during a break from boxing training he was carrying out in Monselice

The causes that decreed the death of last week remain to be clarified Edward Zattin, an 18-year-old boy from Veneto. According to initial hypotheses, the young man, who had felt ill during boxing training, would have suffered a cerebral hemorrhage probably resulting from a blow received. His coach, however, denies it.

It was last Wednesday evening and Edoardo, a 18 year old boy of Este, as usual he was training at the Move gym in Monselice.

During a break, the boy he blew his nose with a handkerchief and that’s when he fell ill and he is slumped to the ground.

The first to rescue him were the coaches present in the gym and the others athletes. After a few minutes, the 118 doctors arrived on the spot, leaving from the emergency room of the nearby hospital Slavery.

The latter immediately became aware of the severity of the situation of the young man and they decided for a timely transfer to the hospital in Padua.

In the hospital of the province, the doctors tried for hours to save Edoardo’s life, but in the Thursday evening they had to surrender and decree her brain dead.

How Edoardo Zattin died

Edoardo Zattin was a healthy boy, with sporting habits, with a regular life. As said by the principal of the high school he attended, he was also an excellent student.

There family of the boy wants to get to truth and find out how such a tragedy could have happened. Of the same opinion the power of attorney of Padua, which has opened an investigation in this regard, an autopsy examination has been ordered which will be carried out in the next few days.

Meanwhile, as he reports The Gazettethe most accredited hypothesis is that of a hit received in the head during training.

The head traumawhich caused the fatal bleeding, would have been caused by a blow that would have caused a fracture between the temporal and parietal bones, in a particularly delicate point.

The coach of the young boxer, however, in an interview with The Corriere della Seraclaimed that he had been close to his pupil all the while and that he himself received no hits. L’autopsy it will clarify everything.