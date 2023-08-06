Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

The return of ‘Tony’ Beteta “In the background there is room” has turned Las Nuevas Lomas upside down, especially in the Gonzales house, after the bodybuilder asked Charo out. This provoked the jealousy of ‘Koky’ ReyesJoel’s mother’s ex-husband, who sought help from his friends ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ to avoid the romantic date, something that did not work so well for the waiter at Francesca’s.

When ‘Tony’ and ‘Charo’ were talking placidly inside the house, they heard a scandal in the living room caused by ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’, who called ‘Koky’ and Gaspar to prevent them from leaving. However, after they ignored the claims of the popular ‘Charito’, Beteta took charge of the situation and enforced the word of her beloved. Given this, ‘Koky’ faced him; however, ‘Tony’ ended up throwing him into the air and leaving him lying on the street.