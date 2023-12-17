He blackmailed minors to obtain porn videos from them: a 24-year-old arrested in Milan

There State Police, coordinated by the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office, arrested a 24-year-old Italian citizen for possession of pornographic material procured and created using minors under the age of eighteen. The agents of the Rho Pero police station, in recent days, have carried out a decree of local and personal search and inspection of computer equipment at the man's home following complaints from the parents of two 13-year-old girls who, during some chats held on a social network, had been forced to self-produce some videos in the act of masturbating: if they hadn't In fact, they were first threatened with violence against their family members and then threatened with sending those images to their acquaintances.

READ ALSO: Gregoretti: “Moana Pozzi was a secret agent”. The bomb in the documentary film

As part of the investigative activity and from the examination of the communications exchanged, the police identified the possible perpetrator who had introduced himself to the minors both as “Mirko Agridi“14 year old boy who likes girl”Rebecca Monti”. The police, following the searches, found several cell phones and other IT material that was made available to the Scientific Police officers.

From the first telematic inspection carried out on the young man's mobile phone, a large quantity of audio, photo and video files of a child pornography nature emerged and that some of them had been created through the use of an application capable of recording the screen even during chat conversations . The saved recordings relate to a time span ranging from July to November 2023 and concern young people presumably of minor age, both male and female, involved in acts of autoeroticism. The man, to lure the boys, used the female nickname while to approach the young girls he used the male identity and it was also established that he used other profiles on which further investigations by the police are underway. If other young people have suffered similar threats from these fake profiles, they can contact the Rho Pero police station.

Subscribe to the newsletter

