Fight with a co-worker: he bites off his ear like Mike Tyson in the ring, then brags about it on social mediaThe Carabinieri of the Operational Nucleus of the Napoli Stella Company, in collaboration with the Carabinieri of the Scalea Company (Cosenza), have executed a precautionary measure in prison against the 45-year-old AP, accused of the crime of very serious injuries inflicted on a 50-year-old former colleague, aggravated for having committed the act for abject motives.

The investigations of the Carabinieri, coordinated by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, have allowed them to gather serious evidence against the 45-year-old who last April, believing the victim to be the cause of the failure to pay the TFR by the company where they both worked, allegedly attacked the 50-year-old with ferocity, even causing him permanent injuries with a bite that caused the detachment of a portion of the auricle.

Satisfied with what he had accomplished, the 45-year-old allegedly used social networks to glorify the action against his colleague. All the posts on Facebook were collected by investigators, who thus reconstructed the dynamics of the facts after the complaint of the victim, a 50-year-old Neapolitan. Yesterday the 45-year-old was captured, who was tracked down in Scalea while he was on the beach.