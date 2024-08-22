A man who went as a tourist to a casino located in the city of las vegasstate of Nevada, southwest of USA, spent less than US$1 on a slot machine and, to the surprise of those present, won the top prize of US$12,283.06.

Known for the difficulty in making money, slot machines from the casinos They do not offer a possibility of influencing the outcome like other casino games, such as poker or even blackjack. That is why the recent jackpot win by a player in Las Vegas was so striking to those present and even to the casino itself, which published the information through its official social media accounts.

On Monday, August 19, the player sat down to try his luck on the slot machines without imagining what would happen to him a little while later. Inside the facilities of the Smokin’ Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel at Binion’s Gambling Hall & Hotel, The man made a 60 cent bet and watched how The symbols that appeared on the screen matched.

Instead of making a hasty decision, betting on the luck that was then accompanying him, he turned the wheel again, a determination that led him to win the top prize of US$12,283.06 after his minimum bet. Through X, the casino, located on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas (near the Fremont Street Experience), shared what happened.

