Eros Passera was probably convinced that he had caused the death of his partner’s 16-year-old daughter, so he took his own life

It is a heartbreaking scenario that seems to be behind the death of Eros Passera, a 55-year-old from the province of Bergamo who, according to what was reported, took his own life last November 19th. The man had caused an accident, in which he thought his partner’s 16-year-old daughter had died. The little girl, however, survived and is recovering. What happened.

Maybe the sense of guilt for having caused an irreparable tragedy, pushed a 55-year-old man, known and well-liked by everyone in Branzi and the province of Bergamo, to make an extreme gesture that cost him his life.

The Lombard police forces are at work, however clarify a dramatic story which saw Eros Passera, condominium caretaker, die at just 55 years old Vallevefound dead last November 19th near a waterfall in Branzi.

Shortly before and a few hundred meters away, the man had been involved in a serious road accident.

It was three in the morning and Eros had gone out to get the 16 year old daughter of his partner and two of his friends at a party in San Simone.

While they were returning, for reasons yet to be clarified, Passera lost control of the vehicle and died crashed into a wall.

The hypothesis of Eros Passera’s extreme gesture

Before the rescuers arrived, Eros Passera he walked away from the accident site and headed towards one waterfall not far away, where I placed it afterwards it was found lifeless.

The hypothesis is chilling. Probably the 55 year old, turning towards the back seats and seeing her stepdaughter unconscious and with blood pouring from her head, he thought she was dead in the crash.

It was at that moment, perhaps, that he thought he had caused an irreparable tragedy. As he decided to take his own life.

However, the 16-year-old was however fortunately still alivealbeit in serious conditions.

Urgently transported to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, the little girl was treated by medical staff and currently it is improving and not life threatening. Contrary to what Eros thought after the accident.