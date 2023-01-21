Iran.- In February 2022, a man committed an atrocity on the streets of Iran by behead his 17-year-old wife and walking through the streets smiling with his head in one hand and the knife used to commit the crime in the other. This act unleashed a wave of criticism and shock throughout the country.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and charged with intentional homicide, intentional assault and disorderly conduct. Also, the brother of the murderer was declared guilty of collaborating in intentional homicide.

The authorities declared to local media that the two accused confessed to the murder of the young wife, who assured that hethe motives of the crime were due to “family problems“.

The victim Mona Hendari, was forced to marry at the age of 12, she was the mother of a three-year-old baby, even so her husband decided to end his life for trying to separate from him.

Massoud Setayesh, spokesman for Iran’s judiciary, announced that the man He was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The reason for the leniency in sentencing was because the victim’s family pardoned to the assassin. However, the murderer’s brother was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

However, this decision has been questioned on social networks, as a woman who dared to remove her veil was punished with a higher sentence.

However, the sentence given to the murderer did not even reach 10 years, this was due to the fact that Mona Hendari’s family pardoned the murderer.