Istanbul – Just over seven years in prison for a man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife in Iran while those who have demonstrated in recent months against the government of Islamic Republic received much longer prison sentences or was sent straight to hanging. Sajjad Heidarnava was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for cutting off his wife Mona Heidari’s head after years of domestic violence, for which he received 8 additional months.

At the time of the wedding Mona was 12 and at 14 gave birth to a son conceived with the man who would become her killer. Before being killed, she had fled to Turkey, perhaps to live with a Syrian she met online, fleeing the abuse she suffered in her home. While she was abroad, her family had asked her to return, assuring her that she would be safe but when her husband found out that she was young she was back in the Iranian city of Ahvaz she he killed. The brutal murder dates back to February 2022 and aroused great indignation in the country, especially after the publication of a video in which the husband is seen walking smiling through the streets of Ahvaz brandishing his wife’s severed head as a trophy. It was an “honor killing”, the judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi cut short, making it known that the parents of the young victim “forgave the murderer who for this reason was sentenced to prison, due to the public appearance of crime”.

At the time of the crime, harsh criticisms had been expressed by human rights activists who denounced the lack of severe penalties for those who kill in the home or marry little girls, dealing with cases where people found guilty of “honor killing” they were sentenced to just three years in prison. However, the sentences of the Iranian courts remain very harsh for the demonstrators arrested in the protests that erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who lost her life after being taken into custody by the morality police because she did not wear the veil in proper way. According to the Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights, more than 100 arrested protesters, mostly between the ages of 20 and 30, risk capital punishment or that the death sentence, already issued, could be carried out soon. Already four arrested demonstrators have been hanged in recent weeks. The latest executions took place on 7 January, when Mohammad Mehdi Karami, 22, and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, 39, were sent to the gallows after being found guilty of having been responsible for killing a member of the Basij paramilitary forces during demonstrations in Karaj, west of Tehran. In the hearing that sent him to the executioner, Karami was able to defend himself for less than 15 minutes, in a trial where neither family members nor journalists could be present, while Hosseini’s lawyer, who suffered from bipolar disorder, said that his client was tortured in prison.

The crackdown on protests and the death sentences have received strong criticism from the West and the European Parliament today demanded that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards are designated as a terrorist organization. “There is nothing to worry about this plan,” Tehran Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi replied.