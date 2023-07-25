Riaz, 22, killed his sister, Aisha, 18, in Uttar Pradesh, after she fled her home with the young man she wanted to marry, Chand Babu.

After killing his sister, Riyad carried her head in a bag and showed it to the policemen in the police station located in his village.

And according to the “Economic Times” newspaper, the police arrested Riyad, who insists that what he did falls under what is known as an “honour killing”.

The incident sparked great discontent in India, controversy on communication sites, and calls for a review of the penalties for honor killings in the country.