Lukashenko said that Zelensky is behaving correctly, demanding help from the West

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky “behaves absolutely correctly” by demanding help from Western countries.

As the Belarusian president explained, before the start of the special military operation (SVO), Ukraine created a layered defense in the Donbass region, preparing for active defense actions. According to him, during the negotiations the United States promised Zelensky to do and mobilize everything to support him. Lukashenko emphasized that Washington assured Kyiv of arms supplies and financing, thus distributing roles.

Zelensky agreed to the US conditions and “fights until the last Ukrainian,” Lukashenko continued. At the same time, the West does not fulfill its promises on time, transfers outdated weapons or does not provide what it guaranteed, the head of Belarus noted.

So we, and Russians, journalists, talk all the time about “here, Zelensky, a beggar, so-and-so, is behaving undignifiedly, dishonestly, and so on.” I must tell you that Zelensky is behaving absolutely correctly Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenko explained that the United States and Europe do not fulfill the agreements given to the President of Ukraine, which is why Zelensky puts forward demands to the collective West. In his opinion, the Ukrainian leader is doing the right thing, since there was an agreement between the parties.

Zelensky’s vanity

In August, in an interview with journalist Diana Panchenko, Lukashenko called on Zelensky to stop in order to prevent the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that all possible measures must be taken to achieve this.

Yes, what has happened has happened, and those who are to blame will have to answer for it, but based on the current situation, we must stop. (…) This is the only thing I [Зеленскому] I want to tell him today Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

At the same time, in his opinion, the United States is feeding Zelensky’s vanity in order to continue the Ukrainian conflict.

Ukraine is not Zelensky. And Zelensky is a “hero”, he travels around the world in a T-shirt with a trident and demonstrates his heroism, and they in the West know how to praise him. Are you a hero?.. What novel, whose novel are you the hero of? See also Zamalek asks for a “triple Al-Ahly position” before the “Abu Dhabi Super” Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

Lukashenko added that Ukrainians are besotted with propaganda, but he expressed confidence that this situation will not be permanent, and in Ukraine “many people are beginning to really evaluate Zelensky.” He believes that for this reason Zelensky is “rushing around,” not knowing whether to call presidential elections or, taking advantage of martial law, to postpone them.

Speaking about the possible presidential elections in Ukraine, Lukashenko suggested that if they were held, Zelensky would lose to a candidate from among the former high-ranking military.

Relations between Kyiv and Minsk

More than a year before the start of the special military operation (SVO), in January 2021, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on Lukashenko to stop conducting dialogue with Zelensky in a didactic tone. According to him, the Belarusian leader has always been known for controversial statements, but recently they have completely “become divorced from reality.”

Kuleba emphasized that Zelensky should not be lectured by anyone, and especially by the Belarusian leader: “All these mentoring notes from “senior comrades” are absolutely inappropriate.” The minister added that the Ukrainian president is a self-sufficient political figure.

In the same year, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned Belarus against any form of support for Russian policies. They emphasized that they would regard support for Russian policy as an unfriendly act and “actual support for Russian aggression,” and also threatened with international legal consequences.

In June of this year, Lukashenko said that Zelensky was trying to establish diplomatic contact with Belarus. According to him, the negotiations, in which the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov took part, took place in Lvov. At the same time, Lukashenko did not specify when they took place.

At the same time, the Belarusian leader noted that the negotiation process was going well until the United States found out about it and intervened, after which “some kind of friction began.” Lukashenko added that Ukraine offered to hold the next round of negotiations in Istanbul, but he refused.