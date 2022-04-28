“Daddy, take me, I want to make a little coin to make me a barbecue”, were the insistent words of a young who managed to convince his father to take him to the worked without knowing that on the way he would find the death in the hands of a taxi.

Juan Arias had 6 children, one of them, the youngest, would fulfill his 18 years next Friday, April 29, and had the intention of celebrating his coming of age, with a “barbecue”, but not having much moneydecided to ask his father to take him to the construction where he worked, to help him and thus earn a few pesos and achieve his goal.

Before the birthday celebration, his father had given him a cell phone, however he wanted his own money to do something even small for his birthdaywas so insistent that he convinced his father to take him to the work in San JuanArgentina.

They both took the bikes and they left for their father’s work, however, on the way a taxi driver prevented the young man from celebrating his 18th birthday, because he ran over her, leaving him lifeless.

“I didn’t want to take him because he was a minor, but since he was 18 on Friday he told me: ‘Daddy, take me, I want to make a little coin to make me a barbecue‘. That’s why he went with me, ”Juan Arias told Diario de Cuyo.

Juan said that he was ahead of him when “I felt a blow, I looked back and started looking for him because I couldn’t see him.”

When he finally found him, he realized that he was in a ditch “I talked to him, yelled at him… he was sitting down and couldn’t do anything” because there was passed away.

Authorities seek to establish if they charge the cabbie for the death of the teenager, who was the oldest of six siblings.