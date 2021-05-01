Andres Cantó he is a young man from Alicante (Spain) who lives with his family in La Romana, a rural town of less than 2,400 inhabitants. He is used to outdoor adventures and running through nature on those tough days of teenage fury. Although, of course, he never imagined that one of those teen fights would end up turning him in a great viral phenomenon.

March 9, 2015, Andrés had to go to the town near his home. His parents ask him to fix himself. He does not want. His parents insist on him. He refuses to change his clothes. It remains without leaving. Very angry he runs away from home and goes straight to that forgotten place where the family had planned to build a poolBut, with no money to do it, now there was only one well.

A few meters from that excavation that promised a last summer by water, the boy, who was 15 years old at the time, He grabbed a pickaxe that he found lying and began to hit the ground. “I did not handle emotions very well “Andres joked when recounting the story in a viral Twitter thread.

Furious after fighting with his parents, Andrés started the well. Photo: Twitter

For him it was something of a therapy. “It’s like when you do sports, you end up sweaty and relaxed. Then you take a shower and you feel like new.”, He told Telemadrid, a few days ago when his well had already made him famous on social networks. So this practice became habitual in him, a way to handle anger in a “constructive” way.

3 years passed and with each outburst of anger the well was getting deeper. It was in 2018 that he met his friend Andreu. “I told him what I wanted to do in the hole and he soon came every afternoon with his moto-pico.”

The hole got bigger and bigger. Photo: Twitter

The excavation was now shared, so in a few months the hole in the ground had stairs. To continue going down, they already needed to assemble a structure and a series of “technical issues” to keep the adventure in a safe environment.

Such was the amount of land they removed and the physical effort required that Andrés’s physique began to change. “It was like going to the gym”, jokes today with backs twice as wide as when he started.

A friend started helping him with the construction of the cave. Photo: Twitter

Soon his friend Andreu got tired of digging, but Andrés had come so far that he couldn’t stop. With a chisel and his beak he began to shape a cave that could already be entered by going down about ten steps and walk a few steps inside.

By 2019 the young man had built the first room, to the right of the entrance, of his underground house. It is “a good 2 meter vault”.

He quickly needed some technical knowledge to follow his work .. Photo: Twitter

His two-year studies in art history, he says, enabled him to learn the best way to face construction. “We played something of architecture, I kept the fundamentals of vaults, arches and elements to support them”Andres said that the theme is also in his blood: “My grandfather was a farmer and has had caves all his life, so I have learned a lot.”

Meanwhile, what was happening on the surface? “With all the land that I removed, I raised the level of the terrace by half a meter. This is where the porch with garden operation begins”, he told when referring to a kind of terrace that he built on top of his construction.

At the bottom he found many stones that he had to remove with great physical effort. Photo: Twitter

Of course, not everything was easy. As he continued to deepen his cave, it became increasingly difficult to remove the earth, so he had no choice but to put together a somewhat more professional structure: “I made some pulleys to remove the earth and thanks to them I lift 1/4 of the total weight. 18 meters of rope to climb 3.”

He also put together a electrical installation to have light inside your home, ran tubes throughout his cave to have a system of stoves and, a fundamental detail, have you got Wi-Fi. More? Of course, with an iron pipe and a motor, which takes all the smoke out, he also built an oven in his cave house.

First it was a room, then more spaces were created. Photo: Twitter

The house gained such relevance in the networks that the authorities decided to intervene and go to review the construction to see if there was any risk there. “I had to ask for a building license ha”, said the surprised boy and announced that municipal agents would go to see the cave “and to process paperwork.” Hours later he clarified on Twitter that “everything is ok.”

Parents? At first they downplayed it, knowing that sooner or later the boy was going to get tired, but seeing that his cave house was getting bigger, They understood that the project was serious and decided to support it.

Andrés built pillars to be able to maintain it without collapsing. Photo: Twitter

It can fall?

“At first it was more scary, but people who know have been evaluating it and they have told us that we are doing well. You cannot fall in any way. In addition, I am reinforcing it with pillars, ”the young man explained to the Huffington Post.

Ten steps deep to entry. Photo: Twitter

At 21 and dreaming of an acting career, it couldn’t be said that the cave is going to help him get rich in the future. However, there has been such a stir that it generated in the networks and the ease that it showed in front of the cameras that perhaps, That 4 meter deep well be your springboard to fame.