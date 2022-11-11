An illness accused following an attempted robbery: this is how Alberto Biancalana, 64-year-old restaurateur from Viareggio died, who felt ill last night after a man entered his restaurant in Torre del Lago, in the province of Lucca, threatening the owners demanding that alcohol and cigarettes be served. Biancalana was inside the business, “The Sea Elephant”, which he managed together with a partner, when shortly after 23.30 last night there was a raid by the troublemaker, a foreign man. He also allegedly wounded the other owner in the hand, using a wooden stake.

The 64-year-old was immediately subjected to a series of resuscitation attempts, was then urgently transferred to the OPA of Massa, a hospital specializing in heart diseases, to subject him to ecmo (heart-lung machine), but for him not c ‘was nothing to do. The carabinieri investigate to reconstruct the story: the man who attempted the robbery in the room, of Moroccan origin, was arrested in the act of crime.