Emanuele and Maura and their strongest love of all: their story

Maura and Emanuele will soon be able to to get married. The dream of couple is about to become reality after three very complicated years due to a thousand difficulties. This is the story – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of Maura who is born Mauro 40 years ago and of Emanuele who was born Adriana 35 years ago. In recent months, May for her and July for him, have arrived documents new ones who rectify theirs gender identity. They dream of to get marriedfrom adopt a child. Meanwhile, they already feel like a family Recanati, where they live together. “When I said that I wanted to change sexin 2016, mine they took it badly “, says Maura Nardi. “Then my father’s assistance was crucial after that I lost my sight in 2001″.

Emanuele – continues the Corriere – he met him three years ago, thanks to the Facebook group “Informa Trans Italia”. “Our path is the thing that most unites us: we can understand each other. But we have the same way of thinking in many things. We make a lot of cuddles, we are a quiet couple, we do everything together, from cleaning to cooking to shopping. Even the shower “. Emanuele he arrived in Italy from Romania when he was 18 years old. «He started the transition in 2011. It took three years, very difficult from a psychological point of view. “The friends? They had abandoned – Maura explains – those who are stubborn in wanting to “understand“. But what was there to understand? “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

