A South Korean court sentenced a crime fanatic to life in prison after she confessed to police that she had murdered a stranger “out of curiosity.”

Jung Yoo Jung, 23, was obsessed with crime novels and police TV shows. Additionally, she scored high on psychopathy tests, police reported.

Focused on the idea of ​​”attempting a murder,” she used an app to meet an English teacher and stabbed her to death in her home in May.

The brutal murder shocked South Korea.

Prosecutors sought the death penalty for the killer, a request usually reserved for the most serious crimes.

They argued in court that Jung, a lonely unemployed woman who lived with her grandfather, searched for victims for months through a teacher-finding app.

He contacted more than 50 people and preferred women, asking them if they taught the lessons at home.

Posing as the mother of a high school student who needed English lessons, Jung contacted the 26-year-old victim.who lived in the southeastern city of Busan.

She then showed up at the teacher’s house dressed in a school uniform that she bought online, prosecutors said.

Once the teacher let her in, Jung stabbed her more than 100 times, in a frenzied attack that continued even after the victim had died.

He then dismembered the body and took a taxi to dump the remains in a remote park near a river, north of Busan.

The victim’s identity was not released by police.

Jung was arrested after the taxi driver tipped off police about a customer who threw a blood-soaked suitcase into the woods.

Prepare to kill

Jung’s Internet search history revealed that he spent months researching how to kill and how to dispose of a body.

However, police said she was careless because she made no effort to avoid CCTV cameras at the victim’s residence, which captured her entering and leaving the teacher’s house several times.

A judge in Busan warned that the killing “spread fear in society that anyone could become a victim for no reason” and “fostered widespread mistrust” among the community.

Jung, who confessed to the crime in June, asked for a lighter sentence, saying he suffered hallucinations and other mental disorders at the time.

However, the court rejected his argument and claimed that the crime was “carefully planned and executed.”

“It is difficult to accept his claim of physical and mental disorder,” the court stated.

Contradictory statements

Authorities stressed that his statements to police changed several times.

Jung initially said he had only moved the body after someone else killed the woman. She later claimed that the murder had occurred as a result of an argument.

He finally confessed that his interest in committing murder originated from the television shows he had watched.

Although the death penalty is legal in South Korea, the country’s justice system has not carried out any executions since 1997.

