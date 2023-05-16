Almost a month after the death of Moonbin, a member of the boy band ASTRO, the music industry in South Korea is once again in mourning, before the sudden death of the young trot singer, Haesoo, at 30 years of age. According to reports from the Seoul Police, on May 12 she was found dead in her apartment; What appears to be a suicide note was found at the scene. Later, on May 15, it was confirmed that it was Haesoo.

“We feel sorry for having to transmit such heartbreaking and sad news,” read a statement published in the official Fan café of the singer of trot. “The 12th of May, Haesoo she left our side and became a light in the vast ocean, she was a warm person who knew how to give love to those around her, share affection and receive it. Her bereaved family, as well as her acquaintances and her colleagues, mourn her with a heavy heart after being informed of the sudden and sad news.”

In accordance with the wishes of Haesoo’s family, the funeral will be held quietly and privately. In addition, the bereaved ask the public to refrain from spreading speculation, malicious reports and rumors regarding the death of the singer, “so that the grieving and deeply saddened family can grieve and send her off peacefully.” At the end of the statement, the agency representing Haesoo added, “We express our condolences on the last remaining trip of the deceased.”

Haesoo was born in 1993. He debuted as a trot singer in 2019 with the release of the EP “My Life, Me”and recently, he had been on the KBS 2TV shows “Immortal Songs” and “Boss in the Mirror”.

This was Haesoo’s last post on his Instagram profile.

What is the trot, a musical genre of which Haesoo was a part?

It is a musical genre of Korea, recognized as the oldest form of Korean pop musicinfluenced by the “foxtrot”, known for its repetitive rhythms, vocal inflections, and two-beat elements.

Formulated during Japanese rule in the early 1900s, the genre has been influenced by Japanese, Western, and Korean musical elements. The popularity of the genre declined during the 1990s and in recent years, has been repositioned thanks to contemporary artists such as Jang Yun-jeong, SHINee’s Onew, BIGBANG’s Daesung, and Super Junior’s sub-unit Super Junior T.

