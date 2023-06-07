He beats his wife who refuses to steal from the supermarket: 51-year-old arrested in Turin

He allegedly beat his wife for refusing to shoplift. A 51-year-old man arrested last night in Turin will have to answer for the crime of ill-treatment, after violently hitting his wife, until she was knocked unconscious.

The private security personnel of the Rivoli emergency room warned the police, where the man had attacked the woman, damaging her car, before walking away.

Once identified, the 51-year-old was searched by the military, who found a knife and a gram of hashish in his possession. The investigations revealed repeated episodes of ill-treatment and physical assaults against his wife, which culminated on Sunday afternoon. In a state of alteration due to the intake of alcoholic beverages, he had beaten the woman causing a wound to her hand, judged to be healable in 5 days.