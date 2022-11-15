A 40-year-old man was sentenced by the court of Trento for ill-treatment of his underage son and sexual violence against his wife. This unfortunate father believed that his son, even if still a child, had to be educated properly because he was not behaving like a real man. He thus inflicted constant verbal and physical humiliations on the little one, such as beating him with a bunch of nettles. A stinging plant that the 40-year-old had then left, as a warning and threat, in a vase at home.

It was the man’s wife, also a victim of violence, who reported the incident. A real husband and master father emerges from the story, who wanted to keep absolute control of everything that happened at home and outside. The wife could work but everything else was closed to her, so much so that she could not even manage the money she earned herself. The woman would have been continually humiliated and insulted but also threatened and forced to suffer sexual intercourse against her will, and for this her husband was accused of sexual assault. The woman said she too was beaten several times as well as having to witness the violence against her son. The abuses went on for years, until the woman found the courage to report and leave home. After the trial, the 40-year-old was sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment.