He didn’t accept his underage daughter’s love story, so he thought of hitting her on the street. Then, not happy, he threw himself at a woman who intervened to help the girl. The police officers arrested his father, a 49-year-old Italian. The events took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Genoa. The 15-year-old girl had gone out with her boyfriend and some friends of hers. Her parents had given her a return time and after ten minutes late, not seeing her return, her father went out to look for her.

The man, once he found her near her home, started yelling insults and grabbed her, beat her and forced her into the car. A 27-year-old witnessed the scene and came to the rescue. However, her father pushed her to the ground and took a baseball bat from the car with which he started hitting her. At that point a man who was returning home with his wife saw the attack and in turn intervened, but was thrown to the ground.

His wife promptly called for help and an ambulance and police officers arrived on the scene. The man was arrested for aggravated injuries and mistreatment in the family. From what has been reconstructed, it seems that the man had already had violent attitudes in the past.