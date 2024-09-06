Ciudad Juárez— In two separate interventions carried out on Thursday, municipal police arrested three suspected attackers, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Secretariat of Public Security.

Israel Jovanny BM, 25, was arrested on Vicente Guerrero and Juan Escutia streets in Zaragoza after having beaten his brother until he was unconscious during a family gathering where they were both drinking alcoholic beverages.

The official said that in a first event, César Manuel BC, 34, and Ángel Jonathan B. C, 33, were arrested on the streets of Costa de Alameda and Paseos de San José, in the Parajes de San José subdivision, for assaulting another man, causing serious injuries to various parts of the body, with a metal rod and scissors.

The three detainees were handed over to the State Investigation Agency (AEI).