The last sentence had dropped the life sentence and sentenced Alija Hrustic to 28 years in prison, but now the sentence will have to be reviewed

An Appeal process bis, this is the decision to re-evaluate the allegations against Alija Hrusticthe 28-year-old arrested for taking his two-year-old son to life in Milan in 2019.

The latest ruling had seen the fall of thelife sentence charge and a conviction of 28 years’ imprisonment. For the judges there was no willingness on the part of Alija Hrustic to end the life of her child and to torture him.

However, the Cassation speaks of a beating system despite the lack of possibility of defending a fragile minor and bodily suffering inflicted with “burns, kicks, punches and bites“. And so came the decision Supreme Court which ruled that a new trial will be needed to review the allegations against Alija Hrustic.

The Bis Appeal Judges will have to evaluate the accusation of torture also for what the two-year-old child has suffered in the previous days to the crime. The situation could then go back to the way it was before and the 28-year-old would be sentenced again to life imprisonment.

The arrest of Alija Hrustic

After what was done to the little one Mehmed, the father had fled, but was then tracked down and arrested by the police. He had immediately confessed to his gesture, blaming it on his anger. He could not sleep and had reacted uncontrollably. But it wasn’t the first time, the investigators at the time had accused him of harassment inflicted on both the child and his wife even in the previous days. He had also provoked burns to the minor, with a lighter, under the soles of the feet.

The child’s wife and mother lived under his threats, would have ended the life of the entire family if she had even thought of leaving or if she had gone to the police. And so she was forced to be beaten with kicks, punches, with a belt or a broom stick and to see her only 2-year-old child do the same.