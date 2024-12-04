Stabbed, beaten and slashed. And, let it be known, triple. This is how a 30-year-old woman ended up after her ex-partner was released from a trial for abuse, just a few hours after her penultimate attack. The guy had been released, it has not been revealed why, despite having ignored the restraining order that he had filed since last spring on at least two occasions.

As ABC has learned, this latest event occurred around nine o’clock at night on November 10, around the Vicálvaro Renfe Cercanías station. A 34-year-old pedestrian of foreign origin who was passing by one of the tunnels in the area observed how a subject severely beat a 30-year-old girl of Latin American origin, police sources explain.

The man tried to help her, but saw that the suspect was in such a state of aggression that he thought it was best to call the Security Forces directly. When the Municipal Police officers from the Comprehensive Police Station of the Vicálvaro District arrived, they learned from the witness that the couple was first arguing: “Then, he threw her to the ground, punched her and grabbed her by the head and began to hit her. repeatedly against the ground.

Officials, at first, could not locate the aggressor. He had hidden in the tunnel, but they soon found him. Crouching and covered in blood, he explained himself like this: “I’m a butcher, that’s why I’m stained with blood and I hit my partner because I feel like it.” He was immediately detained. He is 33 years old and is of Ecuadorian origin. A restraining order against the woman dated May 21 was pending against him.









The Samur-Civil Protection responded to the scene and took the woman to the hospital. In addition to the obvious signs of the enormous beating, she presented other signs of having been stabbed with a knife, an iron bar or a stick, although the weapon was not found, the sources consulted detail. He also dragged her along the ground, investigators insist.

The interveners then learned, as the victim herself explained, that the prisoner had been subjected to a trial for gender violence hours before. Specifically, on November 9, he had stabbed the same woman in the legs, chest and lumbar area, early in the morning, while a drunk. The Ecuadorian was arrested for attempted murder, mistreatment and breaking the restraining order on the victim, which was in force and which he frequently failed to comply with. Both were drug addicts and used to sleep on the street, police sources indicate. It is deduced that, after what happened at the station, there must have been at least three attacks suffered by the young woman.

He got drunk

He was arrested and tried, but when he was free he got drunk again throughout the afternoon and that was when he found her in the tunnel and beat her severely, in which he also used a large white and brown stick.

The victim is now considered high risk. It is not an exaggeration to think that, as soon as possible, her ex-partner will try to attack her again, according to police media. Only effective work by justice can prevent women from enjoying real and effective protection and prevent the abuser from getting away with it; unlike what has been happening until now.