Genoa – A volunteer of the soup kitchen of Genoa Pegli was brutally attacked by a guest. The victim, 76 years old, was kicked and punched: for the injuries she ended up in the hospital where they found her with fractured ribs and various traumas for a prognosis of 100 days.

The attacker, a 63 year old womanwas reported by the Carabinieri who identified her after more than a month of investigations. The attack occurred in May. According to the reconstruction by the military, the victim was serving lunch when the woman lunged at her, for no apparent reason: first he insulted her and then he started beating her in front of those present. The other volunteers called 112. The sixty-year-old is accused of very serious injuries.