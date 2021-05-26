Belinda and Christian Nodal They got engaged this week in a luxurious restaurant in Spain, and if you are a fan of gossip, you will surely know that this great step has a long history behind it.

Almost since their relationship began, some people have compared the couple’s story to that of Scott pilgrim, because the artist has dated famous actors.

As the potential of this story was very great, they already made their own animated version where the 7 ex-boyfriends of Belinda they are defeated by Christian nodal.

The compromise between the two singers filled the headlines of the main entertainment media, and although we would not regularly mess with these issues, one detail makes it worth doing.

The Mexican site The Deform seems to have prophesied this union, since a few months ago he made a peculiar animation tribute to Scott pilgrim, but with Belinda and Christian Nodal.

In this video we can see the artist fighting against the singer’s 7 ex-boyfriends, including Jared Leto, Zac Efron, Criss Angel And till Lupillo Rivera.

Characters like Christopher Uckerman, Giovani Dos Santos And till Jay de la Cueva they complete the rivals, who are beaten without problem.

The animation remains very similar to that shown by Ubisoft on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, so it will bring back memories.

Lupillo is the most powerful.

It’s really funny that the story behind the compromise between Belinda and Christian Nodal is so similar, at least in context, to that of the character created by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Now it remains to be seen if this relationship manages to overcome all the obstacles that lie ahead, and there will be several, but we leave that issue to the entertainment venues.

