Maria Canterothe historic secretary of Alberto Fernández, testified in the case promoted by Fabiola Yáñez against the former president of ArgentinaIn his statement on Thursday, lasting almost three hours, Cantero confirmed the validity of the 2021 chats. in which Yáñez had told him that he had suffered acts of physical violence and confirmed that he had told him that he received blows “periodically.”

Cantero said he has known Alberto Fernández for 35 years, and that Fabiola Yáñez sent him the photos of the blows and the messages that “appeared in all the media” to his cell phone.

He also said that Yáñez sent him the photos of him with his eye injured and the bruises on his arms that were made public. “I was very surprised,” he added.

At that time, Alberto Fernández’s secretary said that Fabiola Yáñez told her that she was periodically beaten.

Cantero said that the former first lady referred to blows she received after arguing with Alberto Fernández over the messages the former president sent to her friend. Sofia Pacchi.

We asked everything and it’s all in the statements. The prosecutor asked us to keep everything in absolute confidentiality, but he confirmed that those chats exist.

“He ratified everything,” judicial sources told The Nation (a newspaper belonging to the Grupos Diarios de América -GDA-).

Cantero also confirmed that Yañez was in isolation at the Olivos residence.She was not visible; the invisibility of a first lady leads to submission“, he assessed, according to judicial sources.

Yanez’s lawyer, Mariana Gallego, said that Cantero confirmed the chats. “We asked everything and everything is in the statements. The prosecutor asked us to keep everything in absolute confidentiality, but he confirmed that these chats exist,” she said upon leaving the prosecutor’s office, about an hour after Cantero left. She clarified that she has not yet spoken with Fabiola, that they have not yet provided new witnesses to the investigation and that they would add documentary evidence. In addition, she said that Yanez did not lose a phone, despite the fact that sources from the defense she leads confirmed to this media that she had lost a device while moving.

On the other hand, Silvina Carreira, Fernández’s attorney, was asked if Cantero confirmed the chats and she answered “no.” “All the questions I ask will be included in the file,” she added.

During the hearing, Carreira raised objections to three of the questions asked of the witness, but was unsuccessful in his claims, the sources reported.

Cantero arrived at the door of Ramiro González’s prosecutor’s office at 12:25, five minutes before the scheduled time for his testimony in the case investigating gender violence.

Accompanied by three men – one of whom complained about the presence of the press – Cantero entered punctually, even though Alicia Barrios, the other witness summoned for today, had not yet left. Cantero left Comodoro Py around 3:30 p.m.

Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez. Photo:AFP Share

Her testimony is key because Cantero knew about the alleged attacks from the time when Fernández was president and she was his secretary. Yáñez had written to her in 2021 telling her that Fernández hit her, that he had kicked her in the stomach knowing that she could be pregnant and that the physical violence was repeated.

Cantero accompanied Fernández during her 30-year political career and knew intimate details of her life. The images of Yáñez being beaten came from her phone, which had been examined in the context of the case regarding business dealings between insurance companies and the State. The former president, she and her husband, Héctor Martínez Sosa, a successful businessman in the insurance industry, are involved in that case.

The relationship between Cantero and Fernández had a break when in an interview with The NationFernández sought to distance himself from the insurance scandal and pointed to his possible “overreach.”

Cantero, in addition to being a witness in the case brought by Yáñez, is also accused in the insurance fraud case. The chats that Justice found on her phone revealed how she managed business for her husband, a broker The company had public agencies and ministries as clients and charged huge commissions for these policies. Cantero made requests and complaints to various high-level officials using her privileged role as the President’s secretary.

Prosecutor González called Cantero as a witness to testify under oath and say everything he knows about the attacks and what he had seen and heard in the Casa Rosada and the Olivos estate. According to judicial sources, Fernández’s former secretary confirmed that Yáñez had told her what he suffered while living in Olivos with the then president.

Camila Dolabjian and Hernan Cappiello – GDA The Argentine Nation