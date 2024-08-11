It was supposed to be a happy day in the company of dearest friends that Alberto DeDomenico had planned. Something went wrong, however, as after a swim in the pool, the young boy felt unwell for which there was no cure.

Tragic illness after swimming in the pool: Alberto de Domenico dies at 22

Alberto DeDomenico and his friends had decided to spend the holidays together. They were having fun, but everything changed after a simple swimming in the pool. When the boy came out of the water he felt a sickness who required emergency intervention, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

This young boy from Messina died on the island of Vulcano at only 22 years old. Most likely the reason for his death is linked to a congestionThis occurs when a body experiences two extremely different temperatures in the space of a few minutes.

The illness suffered by the young Alberto manifested itself suddenly and in the end the boy died just yesterday. Investigations have therefore been started to understand what happened to him and identify the origin of this misfortune.

Double tragedy for the family: they have already lost a daughter

Alberto’s family is obviously destroyed, as the loss of a child is not something that human nature is able to contemplate. The boy’s parents, unfortunately, are not new to this type of suffering. About 5 years ago they found themselves in the exact same situation.

In fact, in 2020 the Daughter smaller than the pair Aurora of Domenico, who died in Messina in a terrible road accident. It seems that the girl was travelling on a scooter with her brother when they were involved in a serious accident that left her with no escape route.

That time Alberto was saved but unfortunately he still did not have the opportunity to enjoy a long and carefree life as every person would have the right to do. We join in the pain of the family, forced to live this indescribable torment a second time.