The 29-year-old boy lost in the night after swimming with friends along the beach of Barricata, in Porto Tolle (Rovigo), was found alive this morning, around 10 am.

In the late evening yesterday five boys, aged between 23 and 29, decided to swim but due to the strong current and the rough sea only four managed to reach the shore. Very frightened, the four boys immediately gave the alarm and the rescue machine was immediately set in motion, coordinated in the first phase by the Port Authority of Chioggia.

In fact, the patrol boat and a land patrol were sent to the area where the carabinieri of the local station and the policemen of the Porto Tolle police station were already present, together with the Adria firefighters and their vehicles. However, due to the bad weather conditions, the searches gave negative results for which the intervention of available air vehicles was requested and obtained.

Around 10 in the morning the fire brigade helicopter spotted the young man along the Bacucco sandbank, almost five kilometers from the area where he had entered the water ten hours earlier. The boy, visibly in shock, but all in all in good health, was always transported by helicopter to the hospital in Chioggia and entrusted to medical care.