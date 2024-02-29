If he didn't lie and slander so much and if his concern were true, the President López Obradorinstead of offering security to journalists that he hates, I should stop vilifying them.

“We have to take care of all journalists. May it be well protected Loretthat is well protected Cyrusthat is well protected Joaquin, Carmen Aristeguieveryone,” he said, after defaming my namesake as one “of the most corrupt journalists.”

The previous day Carlos Loret de Mola had to endure eight hours of confrontation with one of AMLO's uncomfortable brothersthe wicked Pío López Obrador (another is Martin, also exhibited by Loret carrying dirty money), who had the shamelessness to demand that the reporter pay him 200 million pesos (and the same to Latinus) as “reparation for the moral damage” that he, cheekily, says he caused by making it known that he received wads of bills of shady origin for financing. of the fourth cause.

Given to displaying personal data protected by law, he ventured that Loret earns what seems like a lot, and that he owns fabulous properties.

AND?

(He does not contain anything to insult journalists or rant even against Ciro Gómez Leyva and in a more artful way since they wanted to assassinate him, about which AMLO said the barbarity that it could have been “a self-attack”).

He also attacked Enrique and León Krauze, Héctor Aguilar Camín, Jorge Castañeda, Dolia Estevez and Jorge Ramos.

“The conservatives are very perverse, not all of them, but there are bad people from Malolandia,” he said before alluding, it seemed to me, to the telephone attacks that Xóchitl Gálvez receives:

“Yesterday when I saw what this lady said, it worried me. Imagine, something happens to them, they immediately blame us, and to blame us they could do something like that…”

It was when he brought up the thing about security for journalists that he usually talks about.

Ungrateful, he proudly stated that he had not seen Pío for six or nine years.

–President, can you give us a comment about Loret and his brother? -They Asked.

“I don't get into that anymore. If I can make any recommendation to my brother or anyone else, it is that complaints are of no use because you cannot denounce a mafia member who is protected by a mafia-like judiciary, because they are part of the same mafia…”

Appalling. What he should have suggested to her was that he not take ill-gotten money.

And he whispered:

“Ah, yes, yes, yes, how outrageous! “He is a champion of freedom, Loret de Mola.”

But he gave permission to his candidate:

“Yesterday I saw that Claudia was interviewed by Ciro, by López-Dóriga. She didn't go for Loret, right?, but she can go too…”.

To thank him, he does not digest or recognize that some of the most illustrative cases of mafia practices and corruption in his political, governmental and family environment are due to the journalistic revelations of Loret who, after meeting the deluded and abusive Pío, ironically:

Yes, Chucha: he will give you the 200 million pesos you dream of… but “in yellow envelopes.”

[email protected]

@CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author: