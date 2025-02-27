Cristina Borrazás is, by profession, ‘Funeral Planner’. He specializes in organizing funeral rites and, in addition, is a ceremonies. In a matter of hours and with the information transmitted by the family about the deceased, his work is to write a Speech for … Read the day of the farewell.

«Normally I call on the phone so that someone very close to the deceased tells me how it was. I need to get to ‘meet him’, But I run away from the Wikipedia style», Explains Borrazás. «I would like most people to start taking death as if it were a wedding … Minimum with one year of preparation». But in addition to ‘officia’ the ceremony, this exequia organizer offers numerous services. It is herself who selects the music that will sound during the tribute to the deceased and even coordinates the life-resume of life that more and more people choose to project. «If, for example, it is about honoring a woman who had a special relationship with the trees, I choose a song that speaks of nature. If the deceased is young, I really like one of the Metallica band ».

The films are usually photos of the life of the person who left and drones are used to record those places that marked the biography of the deceased. He is also trying to recover, he says, the ‘at home’ service, A return to the wakes at home so present in the Spanish tradition. «If there is a garden, there we are going. Ideally, be able to install tents and flowers and take the coffin on shoulders. Contribute warmth ».

“I would like people to start taking death as if it were a wedding” Cristina Borrazás ‘Funeral Planner’

All these services, of course, have a price that is increasing the ceremony. The speech can be worth about 200 euros; The biographical video, another 200; The big photo of the deceased on an “altar with candles”, 50. The catalogs of the guild are divided into three large product packages: ‘Pre-mortem’, ‘Mortem’ and ‘Post-mortem’. Before death, for example, books are sold for the dead, in life, determine the aspects of his funeral and, after ceremonies, memories of the day are offered with plain seeds.

The emergence of the ‘Funeral Planner’ responds to a greater Personalization of funeralaccording to Alejandro Quinzán, general secretary of the National Association of Funeral Services. According to the last radiography of the sector, carried out by this association, the percentage of lay ceremonies has not stopped growing in recent years. In 2021 they were 12% of the total; In 2022, 15%; and in 2023 (last data available), 16%.

“We have been a very buried country”

Quinzán points out that this increase occurs, above all, in cities and not in rural Spain. In addition, the percentage of incinerations increased three points in 2023, and already reaches the 47, 78% of total deaths. «This is a significant change because, traditionally, we have been a very buried country due to Catholicism. Beliefs have changed, ”says this professional.

A cemetery before the day of all saints in Casabermeja (Málaga)



Reuters





Customs remained unalterable in Spain until the mid -twentieth century. “The mortuary house, the parish and the cemetery were the framework of all the rituals around the death,” recalls Luis Manuel Usero, professor of anthropology at the University of Valladolid and expert in funeral rites. In the sixties and seventies, the change in attitudes in the West coincide with the appearance of a new taboo around death. «The death, formerly public and with community transcendence, is transformed into Europe into something private and hidden, almost shameful. Inhumation incineration is preferred, which hinders the subsequent memory of the missing one, ”says this doctor in anthropology.

Spain and the “funeral culture”

However, he says, the transformation of old funeral practices in Spain has been promoted by the peculiar national funeral business and the call «Tanatorio culture»That differentiates us from other European countries.

According to figures from the National Association of Funeral Services, in Spain there are currently 2,500 tanatoriums and 540 crematorium ovens. Only in our country there are as many as in France, Italy and Germany together. This has meant, in the opinion of the anthropologist consulted by ABC, a radical change in funeral rituality and not only in the most obvious aspects (‘community farewells’ instead of authentic funeral Marketing trends ».

The result is that both religious and secular ceremonies are offered with all kinds of ceremonial sophistications, something in the style of those offered by Cristina Borrazás, our ‘Funeral Planner’. “You can include any” customized ‘rarity, such as Pictures-nurses with the ashes of the deceased reproducing its portrait, conservation and custody of the DNA of the deceased, or can Turn the loved one into a diamond for 5,000 euros, which can be gathered in a ring ».

But perhaps the maximum distortion point in traditional funeral rites occurred as a consequence of the pandemic, with phases in which the celebration of wakes of any kind and funerals in the parish churches was prevented, limiting those attending the burials. “Then the need to look for farewell alternatives could be clearly perceived, although it was not known how to replace the ancient religious rites with new ones,” says Luis Manuel Usero.

We look at the American mirror

In Spain there are only two legal formulas that are inhumation (traditional burial) and incineration. However, in countries such as the United States, where funeral rites are understood in a similar way to nuptials for years, there are several formulas allowed by law. Although there may be differences between states. In 2023, the cremation rate reached 60.5%in the US, according to the US Association of Funeral Directors. Besides, This percentage is expected to exceed 80% in 2035.

One of the most recent incineration processes that enjoys great popularity there is the alkaline hydrolysis or liquid cremation. The body is placed in a chamber with a solution that dissolves the body, except for the bones. It is a process by which less carbon dioxide is mite, however, from the National Funeral Services Association they indicate to ABC that, regardless of whether it is illegal today, “it is a solution that would not be suitable for Spain, since it requires a large water expense.”

What has more and more pull in our country are the so -called “green burials”, for those who prefer a more sustainable funeral service with, for example, less polluting wood. Marketing, in addition, has invented the concept of the “forests of memory” where to plant trees and spread the ashes of the deceased.

In the Anglo -Saxon universe, the ‘bridalization’ of the funeral rite is reaching unsuspected limits and even creations with the ashes of the deceased are already offered. In the United Kingdom a company compresses them on a vinyl album with the song that one chooses and there are also tattooists who mix the ashes with the ink that will remain on the skin. The traditional funeral is on his deathbed.