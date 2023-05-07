Foggia, kills his 16-year-old daughter and seriously injures his wife

Tragedy in Foggia where a 45-year-old seriously injured his wife, killed his 16-year-old daughter, who had intervened to defend her mother, and another man, believed by the killer to be the woman’s lover.

The murder took place during the night between Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May, in an apartment located in via Togliatti in Torremaggiore in the Foggia area.

At the origin of the crime there would be the man’s jealousy and the belief that the woman had embarked on an extramarital affair.

The author of the crime is Taulant Malaj, a 45-year-old baker of Albanian origin. According to what has been reconstructed, the man first killed Massimo De Santis, the 51-year-old owner of a bar in the town, whom the killer believed to be his wife’s lover.

The murder allegedly took place along the stairs of the building: the killer then entered the house where he allegedly tried to kill his wife.

Her 16-year-old daughter would have intervened to help the woman, who was later killed by her father’s murderous fury. His wife, previously injured, would have managed to escape and raise the alarm.

The 45-year-old who was still wandering around the entrance hall of the building, perhaps looking for his other 5-year-old son, was arrested by the carabinieri.