Guerriau’s lawyer: “Outraged that investigation elements are found in the press”

The senator of French movement center-right Les Independants, Joel Guerriauwas arrested to Paris because he was suspected of having drugged a deputy For rape her. The events allegedly occurred during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday and several sources have confirmed that the victim is a parliamentarian.

The lawyer of Guerriau it was said «indignant in seeing that elements of the investigation are found in the press”. There victim she would have felt ill after having a drink on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Paris home of the 66-year-old senator with whom she was not intimate. The blood samples revealed the presence of ecstasy, as further confirmed by the Paris prosecutor’s office, and the woman subsequently filed complaint. During searches of the senator’s office and home, investigators found ecstasy.

Read also: Sexual abuse, Richetti defends himself: “I am a victim of stalking”. All text messages

Who is Guerriau? It seems that he is no stranger to scandals …

Joel Guerriau he is secretary of the Senate and vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs, defense and the armed forces. Elected to the Higher Assembly since 2011, the man was first a software engineer and then project director and deputy director of electronic banking at Crédit du Nord. In 2022 he joins the Horizons partyfounded by former prime minister Édouard Philippe, with whom he was recently seen.

Guerriau he is no stranger to scandals. In fact, in December 2016 posted a photo of an erect penis on X, in response to Senator Bruno Retailleau. The senator had denied it, claiming that anyone had hacked his account, so much so that he wanted to file a complaint. The matter ended in a stalemate, since the former banker had declared that “the matter had been resolved internally”.

Read also: 42-year-old Moroccan arrested in Trento: harassment of the 13-year-old in the park

Subscribe to the newsletter

