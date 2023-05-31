Bernardo Rossi, the man who kept his mother’s body hidden for 5 years in Verona, attempted to take his own life

The story linked to the discovery, which took place 5 days ago in Verona, of the body of an elderly woman inside a house takes on increasingly disconcerting details. Son Bernard Rossiaccused of concealing a body and defrauding the state, attempted to take his own life while he was in a hotel in the province of the city.

A macabre affair which only surfaced five days ago, but which had been going on for over five years.

The public prosecutor coordinated the investigation from the outset Bruno Bruni.

Authorities had been alerted to a I keep going in an apartment located on the top floor of a building Borgo Milano district in Verona. House that was abandoned.

The local police have tried on several occasions to get in touch with the owners, but Berardo Rossi he kept repeating that his mother, the other owner of the property, was out on vacation.

At that point the prosecutor gave the green light to the securing the property and authorized personnel were given the go-ahead to enter the home.

Upon their entry, the agents found the lifeless body of an elderly woman, Helga Maria Hengbart, closed in a garbage bag and in advanced state of decomposition.

Bernardo Rossi attempted the extreme gesture

A chilling story of human decline that leaves us dumbfounded. Thus commented the affair the prosecutor Bruni, who still continues to coordinate the investigations.

From the moments immediately following the discovery of the woman’s body, the authorities immediately took action looking for her 61-year-old son.

The charges against him are those of corpse concealment And aggravated fraud against the stateconsidering that for five years the man continued to receive and spend his mother’s pension.

Yesterday was the turning point. The 61-year-old, who had apparently taken refuge in a hotel in the province of Verona, has before attempted to take his own life cutting the veins on her wrists, and then calling for help. He is currently hospitalized and his life would not be in danger.

It will be done in the next few days the autopsy examination investigated on the remains of Mrs. Helga, which will serve to determine the presumed date of death and the causes that caused it.