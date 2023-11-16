Genoa – The police on duty at the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia had to intervene this morning for the attack on two healthcare workers on duty by a 57 year old man, in a strong state of agitation. The agents of the Flying Squad of the La Spezia Police Headquarters also intervened and then reported the attacker for threats and personal injury. The two attacked had poor prognoses.

The permanent position of the State Police at the La Spezia hospital it was reinstated on March 1 to allow a constant presence of the police within the emergency room. A further tool to support hospital staff, if events such as those that occurred this morning occur, is the direct telephone connection between the hospital and the Operations Center of the La Spezia Police Headquarters, thanks to which the police are ready to intervene immediately 24 hours.